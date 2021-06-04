'Shazam! Fury Of The Gods' Teaser Shared By Director David F. Sandberg; WATCH

Shazam! Fury of the Gods cast has Zachary Levi reprising the titular superhero with Asher Angel as his teenage human host, Billy Batson. The upcoming film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) is a sequel to the 2019-released Shazam!, and has already started shooting. Now, the director of the movie has dropped the film's first teaser.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods teaser out

David F. Sandberg, who helmed the first film, is also directing the sequel. He recently shared a sneak peek into the movie via his social media handle as filming is going on. The video gives a glimpse at the new superhero costume that Zachary Levi will wear, however, it is not clear. As it is in a dark background Shazam cracks a joke about having some light on. Check out Shazam! Fury of the Gods teaser below.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods director David F. Sandberg's latest video caught much attention on the internet. Many users left fire and heart eyes emoticons in his Instagram comment section. Some expressed their excitement for the sequel of the superhero film. Check out a few replies on his sneak peek video on Instagram.

Zachary Levi's superhero suit in Shazam! Fury of the Gods leaked

Shazam! Fury of the Gods director David F. Sandberg shared the teaser after set images of Zachary Levi in his new superhero suit were leaked. The fresh costume is sleeker than the original one. It showcases the actor's physique and has changed the lightning symbol. Take a look at the photos below.

Zachary Levi on the set of Shazam! Fury of the Gods pic.twitter.com/4wvoj0QiLf — Big Screen Leaks (@bigscreenleaks) June 3, 2021

Shazam! Fury of the Gods cast has Adam Brody, Meagan Good, Michelle Borth, Ross Butler, and D. J. Cotrona reprising their role as Shazam’s superhero siblings. It also indicates that Jack Dylan Grazer, Faither Herman, Grace Fulton, Ian Chen, Jovan Armand, Marta Milans, and Cooper Andrews will also make a comeback as Billy’s foster family. The new members of the cast are Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, and Rachel Zegler. Shazam! Fury of the Gods release date is set for June 2, 2023.

