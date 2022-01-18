'Shazam' Producer Shares Details On Film's Sequel, Promises 'better Comedy And Action'

The production of Shazam 2 titled Shazam! Fury of the Gods is currently underway and star Zachary Levi who plays the titular role of teenager Billy Batson who gets the power to tune into an adult superhero Shazam. The producer of the movie, Peter Safran, teased about the upcoming superhero movie and said that Shazam 2 will have more action, comedy and amazing villains.

Shazam 2 producer says the movie will have more 'comedy and action'

Zachary Levi will be seen reprising his role in Shazam's sequel titled Shazam! Fury of the Gods and actors Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu will be joining the cast as the main antagonist. In an interview with Collider, producer Peter Safran shared that the upcoming sequel will have bigger action and more humour. He said, "I loved the first Shazam movie. I thought it was beautifully done. I thought that David Sandberg nailed that tone so incredibly well. The eye of the needle was so small to get it right, but he really did nail it."

Safran added, "I feel like this second one has more emotion, more humour, but it also has bigger action, bigger set pieces, some great villains. I just feel like it's everything that we loved in the first movie but really turned up to 11. So I love it. I think the addition of some of these new characters with Rachel Zegler and Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu are fantastic additions. I love that the kids are all a little bit older now so we get to have a little bit more fun in kind of an edgier fashion with them. Zach inhabits that character in such a beautiful fashion. So to have been able to make a second one of those, it's a thrill."

More about Shazam 2

The much-anticipated sequel of the 2019 movie Shazam, titled Shazam! Fury of the Gods has been kept under wraps. The movie will be directed by David F. Sandberg and is the fourteenth film in the DC Extended Universe. Rachel Zegler, Helen Mirren, and Lucy Liu have been cast as the daughters of Atlas and the movie is set to release on June 2, 2023.

