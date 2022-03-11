She-Hulk: Catch The First Look Of Tatiana Maslany's Superhero Avatar Here

Marvel Studios has a whole new line-up of films and TV series, which also includes the introduction of She-Hulk in the fourth phase of Marvel Cinematic Universe. While no announcement about the release of She-Hulk has been made yet, fans recently got a sneak peek into Tatiana Maslany's hulked-out character. Here is what Bruce Banner's cousin will look like in the upcoming series.

While details about She-Hulk, the upcoming Marvel Studios series are still under wraps, official merchandise was recently released on Amazon. While the merchandise was later removed from the e-commerce website, it did not take much time for fans to share it on the internet. The merchandise, which is now surfacing on social media saw two cups with Tatiana Maslany's She-Hulk avatar on it. This is the first time the upper half of She-Hulk was revealed. Tatiana Maslany will portray the role of Bruce Banner's cousin Jennifer Walters. Marvel fans are delighted to see the first look of She-Hulk as the trailer of the series is still months away.

The merchandise saw She-Hulk's artwork from a clip that was shared by Disney+ earlier. However, the clip did not entirely show the superhero and focused more on Maslany's Jennifer Walters. Therefore, the artwork on the products gave the best look at the character yet. The costume of She-HUlk was inspired by marvel comics while Tatiana Maslany's face was clearly visible.

Details about She-Hulk

She-Hulk is an upcoming Marvel Studios series that will arrive on Disney+. The series will see Hulk's replacement in the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series will star Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, a cousin of Bruce Banner, who is also a lawyer. As per Marvel comics, Banner donates blood to his cousin Walters after she suffers an accident. The blood transfusion turns Walters into a green superhero. While the comics suggest this storyline, the script and plot of the upcoming show are still under wraps. However, it is confirmed the series will also mark the return of Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banners.

With the upcoming series, actor and activist Jameela Jamil will also mark her Marvel debut. The actor will play the lead antagonist Titania in the much-awaited series.

Image: Instagram/@shehulkmarvels