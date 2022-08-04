'She-Hulk' Creators React To Criticism Of CGI; 'We Stand In Solidarity' With VFX Artists

Marvel Studios is currently gearing up to take fans on a bumpy ride of Jennifer Walters with the forthcoming film She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. Meanwhile, Marvel's visual effects have been making headlines for all the wrong reasons, inviting a lot of criticism. Against the backdrop of this, the creators of the show have responded to complaints made by visual effects artists of being overworked.

Recently, there has been a heap of headlines calling out Marvel Studios for how it works with visual effects houses, with VFX artists complaining the blockbuster-producing firm demands unreasonable changes, long hours, and frequently sets contracts lower than the market rate, leading to final products that leave artists and viewers unimpressed. According to Adweek, at the virtual Television Critics Association summer press tour on Wednesday, She-Hulk’s creators and stars spoke about the controversy, as well as Marvel’s last-minute decision to debut their show a day later than originally planned.

'She-Hulk' creators 'stand in solidarity' with VFX artists amid CGI criticism

At the virtual Television Critics Association summer press tour, Tatiana Maslany, who plays the titular She-Hulk comes up saying, "I feel incredibly deferential to how talented these artists are and how quickly they have to work. Obviously, much quicker than probably should be given to them in terms of churning these things out". She added, "And I know that there’s a lot of eyes on the CG and a lot of critiques, but I do think that we have to be super conscious of how the work conditions aren’t always optimal.”

Maslany praised the progress in the VFX industry, noting that today’s tech doesn’t simply look like video game cutscenes. “I feel very in awe of what they do and very grateful that we’re at the point where we get to work with these amazing artists,” Maslany added. Moreover, Director Kat Coiro voiced support and added, “We stand in solidarity with what they say. The truth is, we work with them, but we’re not behind the scenes on these long nights and days. And so if they’re feeling the pressure, we stand with them and we listen to them".

Meanwhile, the head writer Jessica Gao said, “This is a massive undertaking to have a show where the main character is CGI-heavy. “It’s terrible that a lot of artists feel rushed and feel that the workload is too massive. I think everybody on this panel stands in solidarity with all workers.” Moreover, the upcoming series is CGI-heavy, with Maslany’s Jennifer Walters regularly transforming into a nearly 7-foot-tall She-Hulk, as per Variety.

(Image: @shehulkofficial/Instagram)