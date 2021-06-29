She-Hulk Series Shouldn't Rely On CGI, Suggests Original Hulk Actor Lou Ferrigno

She-Hulk is an upcoming Marvel series on Disney+ Hotstar. Over the years, several actors have played Hulk, but the first one to portray the character on small-screen in 1977 was Lou Ferrigno. The major difference between him and others is that he was actually be seen as Hulk, painted green, and Computer Generated Image (CGI) was not used for the superhero, while Bill Bixby essayed Bruce Banner. Now, Ferrigno wants Marvel Studios to not use excessive CGI for She-Hulk. Know his suggestion.

Lou Ferrigno wants less CGI in the She-Hulk series

In a recent interview with TooFab, original Hulk star Lou Ferrigno gave a piece of advice to Marvel Studios on She-Hulk. He said that he thinks the series is a good idea, but he also thinks they have to get retrained from seeing too many special effects because the more authentic, organic the character can be, the more believable. He explained that the viewers have to see what happens because it may work for Star Wars and different films, but when they have too much CGI, it gets confusing.

Lou Ferrigno also revealed his favourite incarnation of the big-green guy. He said that he likes Ed Norton because it was very close to his co-star Bill Bixby. The actor added that today there is "so much" emphasis on CGI. So it has to come back to good stories as that is what people want. He mentioned that this is why three decades of people remember him, he still meets fans of The Hulk television series and they bring it up how much it affected their lives.

She-Hulk cast Tatiana Maslany in the titular role of Jennifer Walter as she makes her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It has Ginger Gonzaga as Walters' best friend, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Amelia, and the latest addition being Jameela Jamil as Titania, the villain. She-Hulk cast also brings back Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner / Hulk and Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky / Abomination. The production of the project has already begun. It is scheduled to arrive in 2022.

IMAGE: THEOFFICIALLOUFERRIGNO'S INSTAGRAM

