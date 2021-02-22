Shekhar Kapur Wraps Shoot Of 'What's Love Got To Do With It?' Featuring Emma Thompson

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has finished shooting for his cross-cultural romantic comedy What's Love Got To Do With It?. The film marks Kapur's return to feature-length directorial after his 2007 Cate Blanchett-starrer drama Elizabeth: The Golden Age.

Set between London and South Asia, What's Love Got To Do With It? features Hollywood star Emma Thompson and veteran Indian actor Shabana Azmi among others. "Film wrapped ! #WhatsLoveGotToDoWithIt," Kapur, 75, tweeted late Sunday evening.

London-based radio broadcaster and actor Mim Shaikh also took to Twitter and shared a picture from the film's set with Kapur and Azmi, who retweeted his post. "That's a wrap on #WhatsLoveGotToDoWithIt - can't wait for you to watch this beautiful and intercross cultural movie we have shot over the past few weeks! Thank you to everyone," Shaikh wrote.

That’s a wrap on #WhatsLoveGotToDoWithIt - can’t wait for you to watch this beautiful and intercross cultural movie we have shot over the past few weeks! Thank you to everyone. ❤️☑️🤍 pic.twitter.com/Gh7w1p017f — Mim Shaikh ✨🤞🏽🙏🏽🤍 (@MimShaikh_) February 21, 2021

The project is Kapur's first collaboration with Azmi, 70 since 1983's acclaimed Hindi-language family drama Masoom. What's Love Got To Do With It? also stars Lily James of Baby Driver fame and Star Trek: Discovery actor Shazad Latif. It is written and produced by Jemima Khan. Prior to this, she produced Ryan Murphy's American Crime Story as well as the HBO documentary series The Case Against Adnan Syed. What’s Love Got to Do With It is said to be a romantic comedy, with the themes of love and marriage in a cross-culture setting, based in the UK and South Asia.

The movie was announced back in November 2020 and its principal photography kicked off in December of 2020. Lily James, Emma Thompson, and Shazad Latif were the first to join the cast, while Rob Brydon, Shabana Azmi, Sajal Ali, and Asim Chaudhry came on board the project last month in January 2021.

(With PTI inputs)

