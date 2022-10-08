'She'll Do Incredible', Says Margot Robbie On Lady Gaga Playing Harley Quinn In 'Joker 2'

DCEU star Margot Robbie gained immense recognition for her role as the Joker's (Jared Leto) partner-in-crime and love interest Harley Quinn in David Ayer's Suicide Squad. Although the film was not received well by the audience, Robbie earned a tremendous amount of praise for her role. Inspired by the character of Joker's Joaquin Phoenix and Quinn, DCEU and Warner Bros decided to develop a solo Joker film outside the shared universe and recently a sequel to the 2019 Joker film was announced which will star Lady Gaga and not Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn.

Opening up about singer Lady Gaga being cast as Harley Quinn in the much-awaited sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux, Robbie, in a conversation with MTV News, said that she was "happy" with the news, adding that Harley Quinn will be a popular role sought after by many actors for years to come.

Margot stated, "It makes me so happy because I said from the very beginning that all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters – the way Macbeth or Batman, always gets passed from great actor to great actor. Someone gets to do their Batman, or someone gets to do their Macbeth... I feel like, in not so many cases, are there female characters – Queen Elizabeth I, but beyond that, I got to have a crack out as well, which I was honoured to do."

"I was like, 'Wow! Cate Blanchett did Queen Elizabeth I. Now I get to.' It's such an honour to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors get to have a go at playing. And I think she'll do something incredible with it," she further added.

More about Joker 2

As announced by Warner Bros, Joker: Folie a Deux will release on the big screen exactly five years after the first film was released, that is October 4, 2024. Meanwhile, fans are excited to witness their favourite actors sharing screen space in the forthcoming sequel. The film is expected to begin filming this December.

Image: AP