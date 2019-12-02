The Debate
Shelley Morrison Dead At The Age Of 83; Her 'Will&Grace' Co-stars Pay Their Respects

Hollywood News

Shelley Morrison of 'Will&Grace' fame suffered heart failure on Sunday and died at the age of 83. Fans, celebs share condolences on Twitter.

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
shelley morrison dead

Shelly Morrison of Will&Grace fame passed away at the age of 83. The veteran actor essayed the iconic role of Rosario Salazar, who was a maid, in the popular sitcom. She was a fan favourite character in the show. Shelley suffered from heart failure earlier last week and was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre where she passed away on Sunday, according to her publicist.

Shelley Morrison’s iconic role in Will&Grace from 1999 to 2006 was a recipient for several awards, including the Screen Actors Guild awards. She became a fan favourite actor in the first episode for her interactions with Megan Mullally. Mullally took to Twitter to offer her condolences:

Shelley’s co-star Eric McCormack who starred as Will in the sitcom also expressed his condolences through Twitter and conveyed his sympathies to Shelley’s family.

Shelley Morrison’s birth name was Rachael Mitrani. She was born to a Jewish family in Spain. Morrison essayed multiple Latina characters in the early onset of her career, but her role in Will&Grace catapulted her into fame. She then appeared on several shows and films. Shelley is survived by her husband, Walter Dominguez

