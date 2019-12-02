Shelley Morrison Dead At The Age Of 83; Her 'Will&Grace' Co-stars Pay Their Respects

Shelly Morrison of Will&Grace fame passed away at the age of 83. The veteran actor essayed the iconic role of Rosario Salazar, who was a maid, in the popular sitcom. She was a fan favourite character in the show. Shelley suffered from heart failure earlier last week and was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre where she passed away on Sunday, according to her publicist.

Shelley Morrison’s iconic role in Will&Grace from 1999 to 2006 was a recipient for several awards, including the Screen Actors Guild awards. She became a fan favourite actor in the first episode for her interactions with Megan Mullally. Mullally took to Twitter to offer her condolences:

just got a bulletin on my phone that shelley morrison has passed. my heart is heavy. putting shelley, her beloved husband walter & their children in the light. thank you for your friendship & partnership, shell. you accomplished wonderful things in this world. you will be missed. pic.twitter.com/WeLGrWlRye — Megan Mullally (@MeganMullally) December 2, 2019

Shelley’s co-star Eric McCormack who starred as Will in the sitcom also expressed his condolences through Twitter and conveyed his sympathies to Shelley’s family.

Shelley was a beautiful soul & a wonderful actor. Her work as Rosario, season after season, was as nuanced and real as it was hysterical. She will be missed by everyone at #WillandGrace, she’s a huge part of it. Sending so much love to Walter and Shelley’s whole family. #Rosario https://t.co/C1vkDTU6Qk — Eric McCormack (@EricMcCormack) December 2, 2019

Shelley Morrison’s birth name was Rachael Mitrani. She was born to a Jewish family in Spain. Morrison essayed multiple Latina characters in the early onset of her career, but her role in Will&Grace catapulted her into fame. She then appeared on several shows and films. Shelley is survived by her husband, Walter Dominguez

