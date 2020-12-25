Shemar Moore Tests COVID-19 Positive, Says, 'Thought I Had Food Poisoning'

Actor Shemar Moore, star of CBS crime drama S.W.A.T, has tested positive for COVID-19. The 50-year-old actor took to Instagram on Friday to share details about his coronavirus diagnosis.

“I thought I had food poisoning… chills and aches all day today… still can smell, taste, no cough, no runny nose … I feel fine now. I have to accept test results… I feel fine now… but I have to be responsible! My Xmas n New Years is clearly not gonna be the best… my last year and a half has not been the best… but I WILL BE OKAY! This is a hard time for all of us. The world. But I believe in the sun shining through the rain. Stay safe and appreciate everything and everybody you have and had.” the 50-year-old actor wrote.

Moore plays “Hondo’ on S.W.A.T. The show is currently on a holiday production break and the actor's diagnosis likely wouldn't impact any filming.

US makes COVID-19 screening mandatory for passengers from UK amid new virus strain fear

US ‘will protect more individuals’

Hailing the deal, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said that following the delivery of 200 million doses, it will enable the United States ‘to protect more people’ and end up controlling the COVID-19 pandemic more quickly. He also said that the company is willing to work with the US government along with healthcare providers across the nation. In a statement, the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS), Alex Azar noted that the US securing more vaccines has further expanded the government’s supply of doses under the ‘Operation Warp Speed’ portfolio.

“Securing more doses from Pfizer and BioNTech for delivery in the second quarter of 2021 further expands our supply of doses across the Operation Warp Speed portfolio,” said HHS Secretary Alex Azar. “This new federal purchase can give Americans even more confidence that we will have enough supply to vaccinate every American who wants it by June 2021.”

COVID-19: US govt to buy 100 million extra doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine

(With PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.