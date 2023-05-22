Sherlock Holmes Day: Robert Downey Jr, Henry Cavill, Celebs Who Played Iconic Detective

Quick links:
Henry Cavill took on the role of Sherlock Holmes in the 2020 film Enola Holmes. Cavill’s portrayal showcased Holmes’ sharp intellect and deductive skills, adding a fresh touch to the character.
McKellen delivered a memorable performance in 2015 as an aging Sherlock Holmes, exploring the character's later years and the challenges he faces in the film.
Robert Downey Jr. brought a fresh and dynamic interpretation to Sherlock Holmes in the 2009 film of the same name. Downey Jr.'s performance blended Holmes' intellect with physicality.
In 2018, Will Ferrell portrayed Sherlock Holmes in a comedic twist alongside John C. Reilly as Dr. John Watson, offering a humorous take on the detective duo.
Benedict Cumberbatch’s portrayal of Sherlock Holmes in the critically acclaimed BBC series Sherlock garnered widespread acclaim. His depiction showcased Holmes as a modern-day genius detective.
Jonny Lee Miller portrayed Sherlock Holmes in the popular television series Elementary from 2012 to 2019. Miller’s performance depicted a modern-day Holmes in NYC, captivating audience.
In 2021, Henry Lloyd-Hughes played Sherlock Holmes in the Netflix series The Irregulars, which explores the adventures of a group of street urchins assisting Holmes in solving supernatural crimes.
Rowe made a brief appearance as Sherlock Holmes in the 2015 film Mr. Holmes, which starred Ian McKellen in the lead role.