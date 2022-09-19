Veteran actor Sheryl Lee Ralph was recently honoured with an Emmy Award and bagged the best-supporting actress in a comedy show award as a first-time nominee at the age of 66 for her performance in Abbott Elementary. While the actor received numerous love and appreciation from celebrity artists as well as her fans, it also included some special surprises from two notable celebs namely Beyonce and Oprah.

Sheryl Lee Ralph unveils surprise from Beyonce and Oprah

Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph recently took to her official Instagram handle and posted a video clip in which she depicted how a huge bouquet of flowers was sent to her and as she opened the letter, she learnt that the singer Beyonce sent it for her in order to congratulate her on winning the Emmy. As the camera was panned at the note, it read, “To the original Dreamgirl, sending you a beautiful congratulations. All my love, Beyonce.”(sic)

In the caption, she expressed her feelings stating how everyone had their own special dream and all can come true. It read, “Everyone has their own special dream and all your dreams can come true. Just look in the mirror and love what’s in front of you. Thank you @beyonce don’t forget to dream girls!” (sic)

On the other hand, Sheryl Lee Ralph posted another video clip in which she was seen on set with a huge flower bouquet in front of her. The video revealed how she made herself calm and read the note revealing how it was sent by Oprah. Sharing her excitement on receiving compliments from Oprah, she stated how she was still basking in the glow of love, still smelling the flowers and was still so thankful and grateful to Oprah and everyone else. Watch the video-

Emmy Awards 2022 Winners

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Succession *WINNER*

Yellowjackets

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso *WINNER*

What We Do in the Shadows...Click Here to see the full list.

Image: Instagram/@thesherylleeralph