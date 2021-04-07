Sheryl Underwood Breaks Silence On Sharon Osbourne's 'The Talk' Exit

The Talk host Sharon Osbourne found herself in racial controversy after The Talk episode that went on air on March, 10. She defended Piers Morgan and ended up having a heated debate with co-host Sheryl Underwood about whether his remarks about Meghan Markle were racist. CBS released a statement on March 26 in which they said that they reviewed Sharon Osbourne's comments and it did not align with their values of a respectful workplace. As per reports, Sharon decided to leave the show. Recently, Sherryl took over her podcast to break her silence about the same.

Sheryl Underwood Breaks Silence After Sharon Osbourne's The Talk Exit

Recalling, the "traumatic" experience, Sheryl confirmed in the podcast Sheryl Underwood Radio that her former co-host has not contacted her since March 10. She filmed a three-part series titled Sharon Walks Away which was released from April 2 to April 4. According to E!, the video was shot one week after Sharon's The Talk exit in which the viewers can see Sheryl reaching for her phone to confirm that Sharon has not contacted her at all. She also mentioned that she has not heard back from her other castmates as well ever since the show went on hiatus and will be back on April 12.

Talking about Sharon's apology letter that she posted on Twitter, Sheryl revealed, she had an odd feeling about that and believed that Sharon's exit would have happened eventually though she wishes that she was not involved in the situation. While the Bold and the Beautiful actor was disappointed with the way she was treated she shared that she wishes Sharon well and still loves the Osbourne family. She regrets that the situation happened at all and claimed that it was totally out of her control.

Talking about the channel's statement, Sheryl said that she was pleasantly surprised at how the situation was handled and the solution-driven statement was healing for her.

Sharon Osbourne reiterates Sheryl's statement

On April 6, Sharon told Daily Mail that she had reached out to Sheryl and has also apologised for her actions in person in the dressing room. The outlet had also published screenshots of Sharon's messages but according to E! they have not yet been verified to be true. However, the news outlets tried to contact Sheryl for comment but neither she nor her rep has responded yet.

(Promo Image courtesy: The Talk Instagram)