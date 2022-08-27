Shia LaBeouf Denies Claims Of Being Fired From 'Don't Worry Darling'; Slams Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling is scheduled to be released theatrically on September 23, 2022. The upcoming American psychological thriller film will star Harry Styles and Florence Pugh in lead roles. Ahead of the film's premiere, it has managed to attract a lot of controversies. While Don't Worry Darling's production began back in 2020, Harry Styles was not the first choice of the makers as they had earlier cast Shia LaBeouf as the lead.

However, the Grammy Award-winner replaced Shia after the makers fired the 36-year-old actor. In an interaction with Variety, Olivia Wilde revealed that LaBeouf's process was not as "conducive to the ethos" as it was demanded in her production. Responding to the same, recently, Shia LaBeouf called out the director and stated that she should 'correct the narrative' and his firing 'never took place.'

Shia LaBeouf slams Olivia Wilde

As per the reports of Page Six, Shia LaBeouf finally broke his silence on director Olivia Wilde's statement about his exit from Don’t Worry Darling. In an email written to the outlet, the Transformers star alleged that he decided to walk away from the film after he was "a little confused" learning of Wilde's claims. "You and I both know the reasons for my exit," mentioned Shia. He continued, "I quit your film because your actors and I couldn’t find time to rehearse." Moreover, he emphasised that Wilde should "correct the narrative." Shia further stated, "Firing me never took place, Olivia. And while I fully understand the attractiveness of pushing that story because of the current social landscape, the social currency that brings. It is not the truth."

Olivia Wilde opens up about firing Shia LaBeouf from Don't Worry Darling

In a recent interview with Variety, Olivia Wilde revealed the reason behind recasting Shia LaBeouf as Jack in her upcoming film Don't Worry Darling. She said:

"I say this as someone who is such an admirer of his work. His process was not conducive to the ethos that I demand in my productions. He has a process that, in some ways, seems to require combative energy, and I don’t personally believe that is conducive to the best performances. I believe that creating a safe, trusting environment is the best way to get people to do their best work. Ultimately, my responsibility is to the production and to the cast to protect them. That was my job."

IMAGE: AP