Shia LaBeouf Ordered To Attend Therapy And Anger Management In Theft And Battery Case

Shia LaBeouf is making headlines once again. Reportedly, Shia LaBeouf may escape jail time to complete a judicial diversion program in 12 months in relation to the misdemeanour battery and theft charges. Shia has been charged with one count of misdemeanour battery and one count of misdemeanour theft.

Shia LaBeouf ordered to attend therapy and anger management by judge in battery and theft case

According to a report by E! Online, Shia LaBeouf may escape jail time in relation to the misdemeanour battery and theft charges, although he has to be a part of mandatory therapy which also includes anger management exercise. Some other things were also highlighted that Shia has to wear a Soberlink device to monitor alcohol, random alcohol testing as well as participation in the 12-step sobriety program, no use of force or violence, no possession of weapons, remaining 100 yards away from the victim with no contact to them, remaining 100 yards away from the site of the confrontation, and generally obeying the law.

Earlier, Shia was charged with a misdemeanour and theft case for allegedly using force and violence against Tyler Murphy in an incident that took place on June 12, 2021. Shia is also facing lawsuit issues by his ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs, in which she stated that Shia sexually and physically assaulted her and knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted disease. Shia has been allegedly accused for several similar instances previously. Shia and FKA met while filming the 2019 drama film called Honey Boy which was centred around Shia's own childhood memories and his relationship with his father. However, Shia’s legal team has denied all the claims and the damages or injuries and asserts that her sexual battery claims should be dismissed because none of the acts were based on or the conduct was sexual.

Since the allegations, Shia was replaced by Olivia Wilde’s drama project called Don’t Worry Darling, according to a report by People, Harry Styles is now set to play his role in the project. Earlier, Netflix also scrubbed down Shia’s name from the award campaign for Pieces of Woman. Only Vanessa Kirby's name was put for several award considerations.

