Shia LaBeouf's Birthday Quiz: Check How Well You Know The Actor And His Filmography

Shia LaBeouf, ever since his debut with 2003's Holes, has gone on to play a myriad of on-screen characters, each one starkly different from others. Shia LaBeouf movies have seen him play parts that range from a passionate stockbroker, an individual who is addicted to physical intimacy, and an abusive father, amongst many others. In order to celebrate Shia LaBeouf's birthday, a quiz based on the characters he has played thus far has been curated. All one has to do is match the description of the characters played by Shia LaBeouf to the correct film that it is a part of from the answers section. One can take the Shia LaBeouf quiz and find out how well do they know the actor as well as his filmography.

Shia LaBeouf's birthday quiz:

1) "A simpleton who manages to come in contact with otherworldly robotic beings that have taken asylum on Planet Earth"

a) Nymphomaniac

b Pieces o a woman

c) Transformers

d) None of the above

2) "An aspiring and ambitious stockbroker who wants to make it big in the world of finance under the guidance of one of the most well-respected figures in the finance world."

a) Wall Street

b) Holes 2

c) Lawless

d) I, Robot

3) "One of the most well-known manufacturers of an alcoholic beverage known as the "moonshine" in the United States"

a) The Tax Collector

b) The Peanut Butter Falcon

c) Lawless

d) None of the above

4) "A corporate executive who is addicted to physical intimacy"

a) Nymphomaniac

b) Holes 2

c) I, Robot

d) None of the above

5) "An abusive father of a traumatic, broken and alcoholic actor who is the central protagonist of the film"

a) Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

b) Pieces of a woman

c) Honey Boy

d) None of the above

6) "An outlaw who takes an aspiring wrestler with a special condition under his mentorship"

a) I, Robot 2

b) The Peanut Butter Falcon

c) Pieces of a woman

d) None of the above

7) "A notorious mercenary, gang member and marksman"

a) The Tax Collector

b) Transformers: Age Of Extinction

c) Disturbia

d) Fury

8) "A simple construction worker who awaits the birth of his first child along with his partner"

a) None of the below

b) Honey Boy 2

c) Disturbia

d) Pieces of a woman

9) "A simple United States resident that finds himself in the middle of a terrorist plot"

a) The Even Stevens Movie

b) Eagle Eye

c) Transformers: Dark Of The Moon

d) None of the above

10) "An American tourist who falls for the estranged wife of a brutal gangster"

a) American Honey

b) The Necessary Death Of Charlie Countryman

c) The Secret Life Of Walter Mitty

d) None of the above

Answers: 1-c, 2-a, 3-c, 4-a, 5-c, 6-b, 7-a, 8-d, 9-b, 10-c

