Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Rocks In A Ponytail As She Is Spotted At A Dance Studio

The second youngest child of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, namely Shiloh Jolie-Pitt was quite recently seen sporting an ensemble that comprised of ripped pants, a black hoodie and a ponytail around a Pasadena-based dance studio. The fourth of the five Pitt-Jolie kids looked simplistically yet elegantly dressed in the stills that were captured by the paparazzi. It is unclear as to why did the famous star kid visit the dance establishment. One can only speculate that either Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has taken up a new hobby, visiting a dancer friend, or, is Shiloh entering the world of films. Take a look at Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's photos from her dancing studio visit below.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's photos from a dance studio

As one can see, the above dress code has been Shiloh's go-to style of dressing for quite some months now. Days prior to that, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt was also seen with mom Angelina Jolie in a similar ensemble quite recently, except instead of ripped jeans, the second youngest Jolie-Pitt kid went with beige shorts. A picture of the same can be found below as well as on Instagram.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt with Angelina Jolie

It is said that the above picture was clicked by the paparazzi sometime around February 6, during which time Shiloh was also accompanied by sister Zahara Jolie-Pitt, who is two years elder to Shiloh. Coming back to Shiloh's most recent spotting, the officials connected to the star kid are yet to divulge the details pertaining to her dance studio visit.

About Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's parents

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt began seeing each other, shortly after the much-publicized split of the latter with Jennifer Aniston. The years that followed saw Jolie and Pitt becoming parents to a total of six children in addition to Shiloh. Their names are Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16 and the 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. The couple parted ways in 2019.

