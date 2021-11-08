Shonda Rhimes Talks About Legacy Of Grey’s Anatomy, Calls Its Effect On Women 'magical'

Shonda Rhimes, the American TV producer, recently talked about the effect of her show, Grey’s Anatomy on women becoming doctors and how people learnt to perform CPR. Grey’s Anatomy is a popular American medical drama television series that revolves around the lives of surgical interns, residents, and attendings and how they manage their personal and professional relationships.

According to Variety’s Show Woman of the Year issue, Shonda Rhimes who is the writer, creator and producer of the popular running show, Grey’s Anatomy, talked about the legacy of the show. She further revealed how the number of women who became doctors because of the show was magical to her. She also stated how she came across a number of people who learned how to do CPR, or figured out that they were having a heart attack because of the show.

Shonda Rhimes opens up about writing 'Grey’s Anatomy'

Adding to it, she talked about how the legacy of the show would have been and stated, "Sadly, I think the legacy might simply just be that we made it possible for more people of color to have jobs on camera on television which makes me embarrassed for television.” Rhimes also stated how they changed the faces that people saw on TV and added how it made her sad to have to say it. “It sounds arrogant to say it, but to me it makes me sad to have to say it. We changed the faces that you see on television. And it should not have taken so long for that to happen," she said, as quoted by that entertainment news website.

Shonda Rhimes also recalled how people referred to the unrealistic universe as a 'fantasy' and added that it was her favourite thing to hear from the audience. “My favorite thing to hear was, ‘Oh, that feels like a fantasy!’ And I’d be like, ‘So basically, the reality that I live in feels like a fantasy to you.” she added. As the current showrunner of the show is Krista Vernoff, Rhimes stated that she handed over all the reins to her creatively. She even shared the reason behind it and said that if she had any creative involvement, then she would have noted, and if she had notes, people would have to take those and if they did, it wouldn't be their show anymore.

(Image: Instagram/@shondarhimes)