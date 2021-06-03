'Shooter' Cast: Check Out The Actors Of This 2007 Action-drama Movie

Shooter is a 2007 American action-drama film directed by Antoine Fuqua. The film revolves around a Recon sniper Sergeant Bob Lee Swagger who is on a mission in Ethiopia with his spotter and friend Donnie Fenn. They help an allied convoy evade the enemy, but Fenn is subsequently killed in the firefight against the enemy forces. Three years later, Colonel Issac Johnson invites Swagger and asks for his advice regarding the matter of a pending assassination of US President. However, things quickly turn upside down and Swagger has to find a way out of the ambush he is accused of. Read on to know Shooter cast and other details about their work credits.

Shooter cast

Mark Wahlberg as Bob Lee Swagger

Mark Wahlberg plays the role of protagonist in the movie. He has been a part of popular movies like The Fighter, The Departed and Boogie Nights. He even played a crucial role recently in the movie Good Joe Bell.

Micheal Pena as Nick Memphis

Micheal Pena plays the role of Nick Memphis in the movie. Micheal Pena has been a part of some amazing projects like American Hustle, Crash, and Ant-Man. He recently played a crucial role in the movie Fantasy Island.

Rhona Mitra as Alourdes Galindo

Rhona plays the role of Alourdes in the movie. She has been a part of some movies like Doomsday, The Life of David Gale and several others. She recently played a crucial role in the movie Skylines.

Danny Glover as Issac Johnson

Danny Glover plays the role of colonel Issac in the movie. He has featured in several popular movies like Lethal Weapon, 2012, and Black-ish. He recently played a pivotal role in La Danse.

Kate Mara as Sarah Fenn

Kate Mara plays the role of Sarah in the movie. She has starred in movies like Fantastic Four, We Are Marshall and Happythankyoumoreplease. She was last seen in the webseries A Teacher.

Elias Koteas as Jack Payne

Elias Koteas plays the role of Jack in the movie. He has played popular roles in movies like Thin Red Line, The Prophecy and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. He was last seen in the show Goliath.

