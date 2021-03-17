Showtime Approves 'Shaka: King Of The Zulu Nation', Set To Be Directed By Antoine Fuqua

The Equalizer director Antoine Fuqua is all set for his next project titled Shaka: King of the Zulu Nation for Showtime. The series will be based on the story of Zulu empire chief Shaka. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming Showtime series, directed by Fuqua.

Antoine Fuqua to direct Showtime's new series

According to a report by Deadline, Showtime has given a series order to hourlong drama Shaka: King of the Zulu Nation, executive produced and directed by Antoine Fuqua of Training Day fame. The drama series revolves around one man’s personal journey from stigmatized childhood to warrior king and has been written by Olu Odebunmi and Tolu Awosika. Shaka: King of the Zulu Nation plot focuses on how Shaka, the Zulu Empire chief rose to power uniting multiple tribes across vast stretches of Africa in the early 19th century and also showcases his ferocious battles, bonds of love, friendships, among other things which eventually lead to a semblance of identity, fulfilment and ultimately, survival.

Gary Levine, the President of Entertainment at Showtime Networks stated that the writers of the series, Olu and Tolu have written such an exciting and emotional origin story of an African warrior hero, and Antoine’s passion for this project, coupled with his formidable talent, promises an epic series unlike any other on television. The period drama is said to be bankrolled by CBS Studios, Propagate, and Fuqua Films. Antoine Fuqua stated that the project offers a gateway to their past that is so critical to their global history and yet so often marginalized.

Furthermore, he said that through Shaka: King of the Zulu Nation, they hope to bring the saga to life; all the tears, sweat, and blood, all the joy and sorrow, all the intimacy and intensity and humanity. He concluded by stating that in short, they are going to rock the world with this one. Shaka: King Of The Zulu Nation, which stems from Fuqua Films’ first-look deal with Propagate, was set up at Showtime in 2019. The upcoming series joins the long list of scripted originals at Showtime that also includes Billions, Black Monday, The Chi, City on a Hill, The Curse, Dexter, Ripley, American Rust, and Yellowjackets, among others. No information about the cast or the release date has been announced yet by the makers.

Image Credits: Asbury movies Instagram Account