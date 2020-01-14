Showtime Network Renews 'Shameless' For 11th And Final Season

Television network Showtime has renewed popular sitcom Shameless US for its 11th season. According to reports, the 11th season will be the final season of the series. Season 10 was aired on November 10, 2019, and will conclude on January 26, 2020. The official announcement was made by the head of Showtime networks Gary Levine at the winter Television Critics Association (TCA) tour. Levine said that the final season will be aired in the summer. He also said that the cast promises to end the series with a bang and something the audiences will not forget for a long time.

Showtime network's top show

According to reports, Showtime and Warner Bros have been involved in talks to renew the season for the past couple of months. The two parties have also discussed with the star cast to come back for the show. One of the show's lead actors William H. Macy who plays the character of Frank Gallagher, said that he would like to continue playing the character. Shameless US has been Showtime network's top show and the 10th season has struck a chord with the audience and registered strong ratings.

Shameless is an American comedy-drama sitcom developed by John Wells. The show first aired on Showtime on January 9, 2011. The US version of the show is an adaption of the British series of the same name and has a stellar cast with the likes of William H. Macy and Day After Tomorrow actor Emmy Rossum. The ninth season made Shameless US Showtime's longest-running original series in the network's history.

The story of a dysfunctional family

The story revolves around the poor and dysfunctional family of Frank Gallagher. Frank's character spends his days drinking and his six children go through the daily chores of life and take care of themselves. According to reports, the producers of the show wanted to show how Frank's habit of drinking affects his family.

The show has a long list of executive producers such as Davey Holmes, Nancy M. Pimental, Christopher Chulack, Paull Abbott, Andrew Stearn, Etan Frankel, Krista Vernoff, Mark Mylod and John Wells. Cinematography has been handled by Kevin McKnight and Rodney Charters. Shameless has been distributed by Warner Bros. Television Distribution. The production company's backing the show are Warner Bros. Television Showtime Networks and John Wells Productions.

