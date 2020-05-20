Singer Sia Reveals She Adopted Two Teenage Boys Who Were Were Ageing Out Of Foster Care

Australian singer-songwriter Sia recently revealed that she adopted two teenage boys last year as they were ageing out of the foster care system. While speaking to an international media outlet, Sia confirmed that she became a mum through an adoption program. The two sons are now 19 and the ‘Chandelier’ artist said that she loves them.

While speaking to the media outlet, Sia said that the two boys have been finding it tough to adjust to living situations since the pandemic broke out. She also added that even though the time is tough, both of her boys are doing things that are really good for them. She said that they are both really helpful and are recalling doing a lot of educational stuff good for them.

The 44-year-old singer did not reveal anything more about the two as she is keeping them out of the public’s eye for now. However, earlier she had said that she has made a commitment to stay single forever. After her split from filmmaker Erik Lang, Sia made it clear that she doesn’t want a relationship.

Sia raises money for frontline workers

Meanwhile, amid the coronavirus pandemic, the artist has been using her music to help raise awareness and money to help those most affected by the virus. Earlier this month, Sia also performed as a part of Americares COVID Is No Joke Virtual Comedy fest. The money raised through the fest reportedly went to aid frontline workers and their families.

The singer has often used her clout to give back. Last year, Sia also reached out to Pizza Hut to help her gift the homeless with food. She reportedly asked the pizza restaurant if they would consider donating a load of pizzas to the local homeless community every night for a week, to which the restaurant chain responded ‘done’.

