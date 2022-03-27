Sidney Poitier 'changed Minds & Hearts' With Representation Of Black People, Says Daughter

Hollywood star Sidney Poitier, who became the first Black and Bahamian man to win the Best Actor Oscar, passed away earlier his year at the age of 94. The late legend, who will receive a tribute at the Oscars 2022 ceremony, has had an immense contribution in changing the representation of black actors in cinema.

Ahead of the awards ceremony, Poitier's daughter Sydney spoke about his father's legacy of “changing minds and changing hearts as to what it meant to be Black.” According to Deadline, Sydney quipped how before his father's arrival, Black actors’ roles had been "limited and one-dimensional", failing to show the facets of the black experience.

Sidney Poitier's daughter sheds light on father's legacy

Calling her father the "right person at the right time", Sydney told BBC, "White people and Black people were buying tickets to see him. It was a huge cultural shift.” Meanwhile, this year's Oscars has four actors of colour nominated under major acting categories.

Denzel Washington, Will Smith, Ariana DeBose as well as Aunjanue Ellis have received nominations under pertinent categories. This comes six decades after Poitier became the first Black man to win an acting Oscar for his stint in Lilies in the Field. Washington followed his lead, becoming the second one to bag an Academy Award for best actor in 2002.

Sidney Poitier's demise

Meanwhile, Poitier passed away on January 6, 2022, with his daughter penning a heartfelt tribute for him via social media. She had then written,"'There are no words for this. No real way to prepare for this. No prose beautiful enough, no speech eloquent enough to capture the essence of my dad. We know his accomplishments are many and that he quite literally changed the landscape for everyone who came after him. He blazed a trail through rough and hostile terrain so those coming behind him could have a bit more ease on the journey.''

She further hailed her father for his 'strength of character and moral fortitude'. She continued, "He had a deep reverence for all life and a true awareness of our interconnectedness. He knew on a cellular level that if he hurt anyone or anything, he hurt everyone and everything.''