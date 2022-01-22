Sidney Poitier's Public Memorial Service To Be A Private Affair Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

Sidney Poitier, who was a popular Bahamian-American actor, film director, and diplomat, passed away on 6 January 2022. he was 94. His family recently informed everyone that the late actor's memorial service will be held at a private event keeping in mind the rising COVID-19 cases in the world.

Sidney Poitier was best known for his remarkable performances in movies namely The Defiant Ones, Porgy and Bess, A Raisin in the Sun, Paris Blues, Lilies of the Field, A Patch of Blue, To Sir, with Love, In the Heat of the Night and Guess Who's Coming to Dinner and many others.

Sidney Poitier memorial ceremony to be held at a private event

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the family of Sidney Poitier recently released a statement sharing details of the late artist's memorial service. It began with a note of gratitude that stated how the Poitier family appreciated the wonderful outpouring of love, support and affection for Sidney from everyone and revealed how there had been many inquiries about an event to honour his life. They then revealed that due to the coronavirus pandemic, a private memorial service has been arranged for the family and assured everyone that there will be a public memorial service in the future as soon as the virus’ numbers subside.

The statement read, "The Poitier family so appreciates the wonderful outpouring of love, support and affection for Sidney. There have been many inquiries about an event to honor his life. At this time, due to the coronavirus pandemic, a private memorial service has been arranged for the family with the possibility of a more public memorial service should the virus’ numbers subside in the near future.”

When the actor-director passed away on 6 January, many celebrities, fans as well as his family mourned the loss of the legendary artist. His family also released a heartfelt statement that was full of compliments for the artist and referred to him as a 'devoted and loving husband', a 'supportive and adoring' father, 'Our guiding light' and much more.

The statement read, There are no words to convey the deep sense of loss and sadness we are feeling right now. We are so grateful he was able to spend his last day surrounded by his family and friends. To us, Sidney Poitier was not only a brilliant actor, activist, and a man of incredible grace and moral fortitude, he was also a devoted and loving husband, a supportive and adoring father, and a man who always put family first. He is our guiding light who lit up our lives with infinite love and wonder. His smile was healing, his hugs the warmest refuge, and his laughter was infectious..."

Image: Instagram/@sydneypoitierheartsong