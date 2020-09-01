Did Sienna Miller And Lucas Zwirner Split After Getting Engaged This Year?

Hollywood actor Sienna Miller and the art gallery executive Lucas Zwirner have been in a relationship since the beginning of 2019. The couple, who reportedly got engaged to each other in January 2020, have now decided to call it quits. Read ahead to know.

Sienna Miller and Lucas Zwirner breakup

Ever since Hollywood actor Sienna Miller and the art gallery executive Lucas Zwirner got together, they created a huge buzz in the media. The couple had often made headlines due to their age gap of nine years, as Sienna Miller is 38 years old and Lucas Zwirner is 29 years old.

But, according to reports from Page Six, there has been news about the couple calling off their relationship. In fact, the outlet also revealed that a source informed them that it was Sienna Miller who broke up with Lucas Zwirner. But, no confirmed reason for the breakup has been out yet.

According to Page Six, when the representative of Sienna Miller was contacted back in London and New York asking about the same, they had "no comments" over it. When the leading daily tried to reach a representative for Lucas Zwirner’s gallery, they did not respond back.

Back in January 2020, when the actor was shooting for her latest release, Wander Darkly, in a portrait studio at the Sundance Film Festival, Sienna Miller was spotted wearing what seemed to look like an engagement ring. In fact, Sienna Miller was captured wearing the ring as recently as July 2020.

But, the private couple had never officially confirmed the engagement even after a year of dating each other. Sienna Miller has been engaged twice, first to Jude Law and then to actor Tom Sturridge, with whom she still remains friendly as she shares a daughter with him.

The actor has also been romantically linked to the director Bennett Miller and Hollywood actors Balthazar Getty, Josh Hartnett, and Rhys Ifans. Lucas Zwirner is the owner of his father's powerhouse art gallery. David Zwirner and he oversees the publishing house of the gallery. Reports from Page Six suggest that the relationship between Sienna Miller and Lucas Zwirner had previously hit a rough patch before they supposedly got engaged to each other at the beginning of 2020.

