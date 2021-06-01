Sierra Dawn From 'Survivor' Welcomes Her First Child With Husband Joe Anglim

Sierra Dawn has gained wide popularity after having starred in the popular American reality show Survivor. She is also active on social media and has shared a number of pregnancy pictures with her fans over the last few weeks. Sierra has recently announced on Instagram that she has given birth to her first child with her husband Joe Anglim. She has introduced her daughter in her new Instagram post and has also revealed her name. Her post took no time in receiving a wave of reactions from fans, who congratulated the couple on the beginning of their journey of parenthood.

Survivor star Sierra Dawn welcomes her baby daughter with husband Joe

Sierra Dawn has shared a picture of her baby which shows her carefully wrapped around with a white cloth. Kept on top of her is a circular board that reveals her name – Della Dawn. Sierra also posted a short but heartfelt note that addresses young Della in the caption. It reads, “Della Dawn Anglim, our world is forever changed. Thanks for choosing us, baby girl”. Netizens promptly sent their warm reactions to this news, congratulating them and saying that the couple would make “great parents”. Some of them even praised the name given to the child.

IMAGE: SIERRA DAWN'S INSTAGRAM COMMENTS

Just a few days ago, Sierra also shared a picture with her husband just before they could head to the hospital for her childbirth. Both of them appear to be visibly excited as she flaunted her baby bump. While most personalities on social media usually refrain from sharing much about themselves, the Survivor star had no qualms in revealing the gender of her child in a previous Instagram post. Holding a baby cradle with her husband, Sierra penned a note in the caption that read, “It’s crazy to think she’ll be a little bit of me and a little bit of you... even though I’m secretly wishing she’s more of you”.

Sierra Dawn had participated in the 30th season of the show, which was titled Survivor: Worlds Apart. While Sierra could not finish at the top of her season, she was one of the later contestants to get eliminated. She eventually went on to marry Joe, who was another contestant of the season.

IMAGE: SIERRA DAWN'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.