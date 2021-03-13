Sikander Kher To Make International Film Debut With Dev Patel's 'Monkey Man'

Actor Sikander Kher is set to make foray into world cinema with British-Indian actor Dev Patel's debut directorial venture Monkey Man. Kher made his acting debut in 2008 with Hansal Mehta-directed Woodstock Villa and went on to feature in multi-starrers such as Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey, Players, Aurangzeb, and Tere Bin Laden: Dead or Alive.

The 39-year-old actor took to Instagram to share his excitement about working on Monkey Man. So this is what I was doing in Indonesia for 4 months! #MONKEYMAN, Kher posted on his Instagram Stories alongside a picture with Patel. READ | Rahul Khanna shares a masked selfie and Sikander Kher drops a quirky comment; See here

The 30-year-old actor, known for movies such as Slumdog Millionaire and Lion, also stars in the revenge thriller, which recently completed filming and will release on Netflix in 2022.

Patel plays an unlikely hero who emerges from prison to take on a world enmeshed in corporate greed and eroding spiritual values, seeking revenge from those who took everything from him many years ago. Set in modern-day India, the movie will also be layered in mythology. Patel has co-written the film's script with Paul Angunawela and John Collee. Monkey Man also features actor Sobhita Dhulipala and Patel's Chappie co-star Sharlto Copley.

Besides this film, Kher has season two of Sushmita Sen-fronted show Aarya, in his kitty. In the Disney+ Hotstar series, Kher essays the role of Daulat, a trusted aide of Sen's protagonist.

Meanwhile, Netflix has bought the worldwide streaming rights for actor Dev Patel's directorial debut movie Monkey Man. The film's rights were acquired by Netflix for $30 million. In a statement to the publication, Dev Patel said he was "thrilled" to be partnering with Netflix for this film.

He hopes that the audience will relate to his story. He said shooting during the coronavirus pandemic was a challenge, but the opportunity to reimagine stories from his childhood and infuse them with his love of action cinema is an "absolute joy". Dev Patel has credited Monkey Man producers Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee for supporting his project from the beginning and credited Aaron Gilbert from BRON for giving an unproven filmmaker like himself a voice.

(With PTI inputs)

