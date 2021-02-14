'Silence Of The Lambs' 30th Anniversary: 3 Questions That 'Clarice' Answers As A Sequel

Clarice is a CBS television show based on the hit novel The Silence of The Lambs, written by author Thomas Harris. the movie released more than three decades ago. The Silence of the Lambs starring Anthony Hopkins and Jodie Foster is the inspiration behind Clarice, and the 1990 movie celebrates its 30th anniversary on February 14. The series is a psychological horror created by Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet and premiered yesterday, on February 11 this year. The series revolves around FBI agent Clarice Starling and how she deals with her PTSD after Buffalo Bill's case.

Silence Of The Lambs' sequel: Questions that Clarice answers as a sequel to Anthony Hopkins' classic

How did Clarice deal with the PTSD from the Buffalo Bill Case?

The new CBS show titled Clarice follows the life of FBI agent Clarice Starling, one year after the events portrayed in the thriller, The Silence of the Lambs, which is a frightening serial murder case. The events of the prequel still haunt Clarice because of which she suffers from PTSD. The series features Clarice, portrayed by Rebecca Breeds and originally played by Jodie Foster as the outsider at the FBI, who’s despised by jealous colleagues for her highly publicized experience catching a serial killer, Buffalo Bill, who was charged for kidnapping and skinning women. The show follows the one case per week format as the FBI cop tries to solve conspiracies and murders to prove herself to her colleagues and seniors. The protagonist's blend of humanity and wit is what made the audience fall in love with her back in 1990 and even now.

How does the recurrence of Ruth Martin's character affect Clarice?

Catherine's mother Ruth Martin, portrayed by Jayne Atkinson, formerly a senator is now the Attorney General. She recruits Clarice to join a violent crimes task force. The assignment places her under Paul Krendler, who isn't sure of Clarice's skills. The series adds more layers of psychological horror tracks, rather than just sticking with cop and killer stories. Krendler doesn’t trust Clarice one bit and tells her not to do anything he doesn’t tell her to do. Clarice's complex psychological issues come from a challenging childhood empowers her to begin to find her voice while working in a man's world, as well as escape the family secrets that have haunted her throughout her life.

Is there a mention of Hannibal Lecter?

There is no mention of Dr. Hannibal Lector in the show, which was portrayed by Oscar-winning actor Anthony Hopkins in the original movie, due to copyright issues. Hannibal Lecter was shown as a serial killer and psychopath in Silence of the Lambs and how he helped the protagonist Clarice find Buffalo Bill, another serial killer. Clarice frequently hears about Buffalo Bill and thinks about him too in the series, but there is no more mention about her formerly-incarcerated friend Lecter whatsoever.

Image Credits: Rebecca Breeds Official Instagram Account

