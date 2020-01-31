'Silver Linings Playbook' To 'Love, Actually': Romantic Comedies Which Never Got A Sequel

The romance-comedy genre of films evidently attracts many viewers as the lighthearted films provide a fulfilled entertainment quotient. Fans of romantic films reportedly often revisit the films and keep watching them to relive the moments with the characters. Though some romance-comedy films have gotten sequels, some of them haven't treated their fans with a follow-up of the story. Below are some of the best romance films which never got a sequel.

Silver Linings Playbook

The 2012 film Silver Linings Playbook boasted a talented star cast of Jennifer Lawrence, Bradley Cooper and Rober De Niro. The film revolved around the story of Bradley Cooper's character Pat, who is suffering from bipolar disorder and is trying to win his ex-wife back. Jennifer Lawrence's character Tiffany offers to help Pat if he enrols in a dance competition with her. Though the film was both critical and commercial success, the filmmakers have reportedly decided that the story they wished to tell was completed in one film itself.

Love, Actually

Love, Actually is one of those modern romantic classic films which revolves around the frantic month before Christmas. Showcasing the stories of eight different couples, the film featured a talented star cast of Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Liam Neeson, Keira Knightley, Martin Freeman and many more. The film is reportedly one of the highest viewed films during the Christmas season as many people tend to revisit the romantic film. Though a short-film surrounding the characters was made to treat the fans, no feature-length sequel has been made for Love, Actually.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is a romance film with elements of science fiction in it. The film features Jim Carrey in the lead role with his character wishing to erase his ex-girlfriend's memories. Though the film is still considered to be one of the best film's ever made, the filmmakers did not wish to explore the idea deeper.

