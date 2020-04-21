'Silver Linings Playbook's' Interesting Trivia That You Need To Check Out

Silver Linings Playbook is a romantic drama released in 2012. The movie is helmed by David O Russel and stars Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, and Robert De Niro in lead roles. The movie revolves around Pat (played by Cooper), who suffers from Bipolar disorder. His marriage falls apart after he catches his wife cheating, and he is sent to a mental hospital after attacking the man with whom she cheats. He then meets Tiffany (played by Lawrence), who turns his life around. Take a look at the trivia of the film.

Also read: Brad Pitt Opens Up About How Bradley Cooper Helped Him Sober Up During His Alcoholism

Robert De Niro actually broke down during filming the scene when he tells Bradley Cooper that he wished he was closer to him.

Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence had spent several weeks practising the climactic ballroom dance routine with Choreographer Mandy Moore.

David O. Russell has said in interviews that one of the main reasons why he cast Bradley Cooper was that after seeing his work, he marked that Cooper sometimes looked angry and tried to suppress it, which would've been quite useful for the character in the film.

The movie was filmed in thirty-three days.

David O. Russell was attracted to the story because of the family relationships. In fact, his own son Matthew Antonio Grillo Russell has bipolar and O.C.D.

Like his character in the movie, Bradley Cooper is actually from Philadelphia and is a massive Philadelphia Eagles' fan.

Also read: Bradley Cooper Impressed The Audience With His Performance In These Movies

Jennifer Lawrence auditioned via Skype for this movie.

Initially, Anne Hathaway was cast opposite Bradley Cooper but turned down the role due to scheduling conflicts.

Robert De Niro and Bradley Cooper also appeared in Limitless (2011), American Hustle (2013), and Joy (2015).

Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence have both portrayed superheroes in Marvel movies.

A portion of this movie was filmed in the small Pennsylvania town of Ridley Park.

The title in Thailand translates 'Love You Like Crazy'.

The Russian title of this film translates as 'My Boyfriend Is a Psycho.'

The book that Pat throws out the window is 'A Farewell to Arms' by Ernest Hemingway.

Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence also appeared in American Hustle (2013), Serena (2014), and Joy (2015).

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.