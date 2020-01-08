Silvio Horta: 'Ugly Betty' Creator Found Dead In Miami Motel Room In Apparent Suicide

Screenwriter and producer Silvio Horta, who was known predominantly for creating the comedy-drama series Ugly Betty was found dead in a Miami motel on January 7, 2020. Apparently a case of suicide, the cause of death has been reportedly revealed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Silvio Horta's manager confirmed his death to a leading news portal in the USA, however, the reason behind it was not revealed.

Ugly Betty actors pay their condolences to Silvio Horta

Actors from the Ugly Betty series have conveyed their condolences on Instagram and Twitter. America Ferrera, who played the title role, took to Instagram and shared how stunned and heartbroken she was over Silvio's tragic death. She stated that Silvio's creativity brought joy to many people and her thoughts go out to his family and loved ones. Vanessa Williams, who essayed the character of Wilhemina Slater also took to her Twitter and shared that Silvio's creativity and passion will be missed.

Still in shock after hearing the tragic news of our #uglybetty creator #silviohorta 💔 His creativity and passion will be missed by so many of us that worked with him. May he Rest In Peace https://t.co/wkFhDKsUnZ — Vanessa Williams (@VWOfficial) January 8, 2020

Ugly Betty evidently held a special place for many as the show had garnered various accolades through its running years. The show ran for a successful four seasons from 2006 to 2010. It even won two golden globes namely Best Comedy Series and Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for American Ferrera in 2007. Check out how netizens have reacted to Silvio's sudden demise:

#UglyBetty will mean more to me than anyone can ever know. It is the first time I saw myself (Latina/chubby/smart) represented on television. It taught me to unleash my creativity, to work hard and to be fearless. It will always be my all time fave show!

Thank you Silvio & RIP 😭 https://t.co/dVYHUgHcjn — Amandalorian (@A_V_516) January 8, 2020

Just hearing the awful news #UglyBetty creator #SilvioHorta has committed suicide

It was such a cheerful, heartfelt show. I loved it. I'm sorry to learn he was in so much pain.

These are dark times full of wars, disasters & madmen but we can never give up

Good days will return https://t.co/LNyMuNj3m5 — Brad Linden (@BradLindenSoCal) January 8, 2020

