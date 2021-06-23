Simon Cowell Tricks Sofia Vergara Into Believing She Impaled Him On 'America's Got Talent'

Former America Got Talent's contestants Ryan Stock & Amberlynn assisted Simon Cowell to accomplish a prank on latest season's judge Sofia Vergara. Stock & Amberlynn participated in the eleventh season of the reality show and went viral after a failure in their crossbow stunt. During the semifinals of season 11, Amberlynn had shot Stock with a flaming arrow in the neck on live television and even though Stock survived, they were eliminated in that week's voting round. Simon Cowell used their help to trick Sofia into believing she killed him with a crossbow.

Simon Cowell pranks Sofia Vergara on America's Got Talent

Ryan Stock and Amberlynn appeared towards the end of America's Got Talent auditions as fake contestants on Tuesday, June 22. Ryan began his act by saying the judges already know them from season 11 and while everyone remembered him, Sofia said she does not know them but she has heard their stories. Stock reminded them he was shot with a flaming arrow in his neck.

Ryan and Amberlynn successfully performed their crossbow stunts which included Amberlynn holding a balloon afar and Ryan shooting a bow at the balloon by facing backward and making a judgement by looking in the reflection in a knife. The duo invited judges Cowell and Sofia Vergara to perform a dangerous stunt themselves. While both the judges were reluctant they got on the stage. Simon agreed to do the stunt after knowing it would not be any of them shooting the arrow after saying he does not trust them after the accident in season 11.

Simon was guided by Ryan on the other end of the stage while Sofia was guided by Amberlynn at the crossbow. However, the Modern Family actor was blindfolded before performing the stunt. During this time, a few crew members came on the stage and Simon gestured to the audience and the judges to not speak a word. As Sofia was not able to see anything, the crew members made it appear that Cowell has been shot with a bow in his chest and they used the fake blood to make it look realistic.

As soon as Sofia was made to shoot the arrow by Amberlynn the entire audience gasped in shock as Simon fell on the floor. Along with the audience, the judges Heide Klum and Howie Mandel, and host Terry Crews also joined with the shouting and gasping. Before Sofia removed her blindfold, Terry had already reached for fallen Simon on the ground and asked for a medic to come in. Sofia was utterly shocked knowing she may have impaled Cowel. However, Cowel called her name and then said, "I got you, I'm alive". Sofia who was displeased by the prank says she is Columbian and will be taking revenge.

IMAGE: AMERICA'S GOT TALENT INSTAGRAM

