Simon Cowell’s 'The X Factor' Cancelled After Memorable 17-year Run On Television

The popular music reality show, The X Factor has been cancelled after running on air for almost 17 years. The show was created by Simon Cowell and produced Fremantle’s Thames and Cowell’s production company Syco Entertainment. The show began broadcasting back in 2004 and has launched the career of various artists over the years.

Simon Cowell's The X Factor is unlikely to return

A source told The Sun that Simon Cowell's iconic music reality show The X Factor will not be returning for next season. A representative of the television network ITV confirmed that there were no plans for the next season of ‘The X Factor’ at the current stage. The show has been a big hit in the UK ever since its original run in 2004, the show has also kick-started the careers of dozens of artists including One Direction, Little Mix, Leona Lewis and Olly Murs. The show is the originator of the international The X Factor franchise.

There have been 15 winners of the show to date they are, Steve Brookstein, Shayne Ward, Leona Lewis, Leon Jackson, Alexandra Burke, Joe McElderry, Matt Cardle, Little Mix, James Arthur, Sam Bailey, Ben Haenow, Louisa Johnson, Matt Terry, Rak-Su and Dalton Harris. As per the format of the show. Winners receive a recording contract with the record label Syco Music with a stated value of £1 million. This includes a cash payment to the winner, but the majority is allocated to marketing and recording costs.

The winning contestant's single is released in time for the end-of-year chart battle for the UK's Christmas number one (in 2005 through to 2008, 2010, 2013 and 2014, the winner's single has reached number one). As of November 2016, 41 number-one singles have been achieved by artists who have appeared on the show, such as Lewis, Burke, JLS, Diana Vickers, Olly Murs, Cher Lloyd, One Direction, Little Mix, Arthur and Ella Henderson.

Meanwhile, Simon Cowell's next venture will be the musical quiz show Walk The Line for ITV. The format sees musical acts take to the stage to perform and a panel of judges headed up by Cowell will judge them.

Image: AP/ The X Factor Instagram

