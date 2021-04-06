Simon Pegg Admits To "being Drunk And A Wreck" On The Sets Of Mission Impossible

Spaced actor Simon Pegg has admitted to turning to booze when he was working on Mission Impossible III, almost making the filming impossible. He opened up about his experience in an episode of Headstrong, a podcast discussing the importance of mental health, by producer Louis Strong. Pegg said his actions were driven by feelings of loneliness, anxiety and panic. Simon Pegg started by speaking about the ill effects of alcohol, "Alcohol is an anaesthetic, lot of people use it and abuse it, simply because they want to change their mood."

This led to the host asking the actor if he had put himself in a dangerous situation caused by alcohol consumption. Simon then narrated, "Being away from home was particularly bad during that period because I would be lonely as well as desperate, so I remember being away (from home) for the first time... coming up on the sets of Mission Impossible 3 and sort of being stuck in this hotel room in Beverly Hills and being so panicky... and feeling so unwell... that I drank a lot. I drank my entire minibar because I just wanted to not feel that way, by the time came on the sets I was a wreck."

He added, "All those fixes are so temporary, they're so quick. They don't solve the problem... they just damn it up". The actor felt great relief when he admitted to being addicted and accepted to solve his problem. After undergoing intensive addiction therapy, Pegg said that he came out a better person. However, his problem isn't completely fixed but he has received tools to know how to cope.

Tom Cruise's latest Mission Impossible film

Filming for Tom Cruise's latest addition to the Mission Impossible series is completed. The film is expected to be released on November 19, 2021. Simultaneously, Mission Impossible 8 too, is being filmed. Simon Pegg took to his Instagram handle to share a glimpse of the behind-the-scenes shooting of Mission Impossible. Actor Rebecca Ferguson was also featured in the picture, along with Ving Rhames, who has featured in every Mission Impossible movie next to Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) as his right-hand man, in the background.

