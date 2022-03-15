Simon Rex Recalls Meghan Markle's Sweet Gesture After He Turned Down Fake Story About Her

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle had a tough time dealing with tabloids ever since she tied the knot with Prince Harry. Recently, Meghan's good friend and actor Simon Rex recalled the moment when he was offered a bribe to fabricate a relationship with Meghan.

The Halloweed star spoke to The Guardian and revealed how Markle reached out to him after he shut down the tabloid's offer. The actor further mentioned that though he needed the money back then, he chose not to accept the offer and declined it. Post his gesture, the actor received a sweet letter from the 40-year-old Duchess of Sussex while thanking him.

Simon Rex recallls turning down bribe to lie about Meghan Markle

Adding on about receiving a letter from Markle, he revealed what the Duchess of Sussex wrote in it saying, "It’s nice to know there are still good people." Rex had previously opened up about the same in a 2005 interview where he revealed that he had hung out with Marklen in a "very non-date way."

According to various media reports, the star had turned down the whopping offer of USD 70,000 where he was being asked to lie about being in a relationship although the actor stated that he refused to do the same because he didn't feel it was right to lie to the royal family.

Apart from this, the comedian previously opened up about getting an offer to share false stories after working with Meghan on a show in the past.“Nothing happened. We never even kissed,” Rex, who appeared on the 2005 series Cuts with the California native, told the “Hollywood Raw” podcast in March 2020. “It was just, like, we hung out once in a very non-date way. She was just someone I had met on a TV show and we got lunch. That was the extent of it.”

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Meghan Markle was subject to various false stories from the British tabloids after she started dating Prince Harry in 2016. Two years after their wedding in 2018, the couple announced their plans to step back from their senior royal duties.

IMAGE: AP