Simu Liu And Awkwafina's Latest 'Shang-Chi' Still Has Fans Call It 'best Movie In Phase 4'

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings are among the most highly anticipated upcoming projects of Marvel Studios. While the official posters of the film have been released, fans have been waiting to get a glimpse from the film ever since its announcement. However, one of the initial stills from the movie have been recently revealed on social media. The picture shows the looks of the characters played by actors Simu Liu, Awkwafina and Meng’er Zhang, which soon received a wave of reactions from fans, who expressed their excitement for the film.

First still of Shang-Chi featuring Simu Liu, Awkwafina and Meng’er Zhang goes viral

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is one of the new superhero films that have been announced in Marvel’s Phase 4, which will star Simu Liu playing the titular character of Shang-Chi. The still from the movie shows all the three characters with bewildered expressions on their faces. However, Simu is not seen sporting his superhero suit in the picture. The movie still took no time in going viral on social media, with netizens sharing various speculations about the film. While some said that they can’t wait for the film to be released, others even called it the “best film” of Phase 4.

A new look at ‘SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS’ has been released.



The character of Shang-Chi will be shown as a highly-skilled martial artist who has received training from his own father, as per The Hollywood Reporter. However, he leaves his father’s side and start using his powers for good, as is shown in the comics. However, some of the characters brought in this film may vary from the ones seen in comics, quite similar to some of the previous MCU films.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film has been currently given the release date of September 3 later this year. Awkwafina will be playing the role of Katy, who is a close aid of the titular character but is unaware of his violent past. The film also stars other known actors such as Tony Leung, Michelle Yeoh, Fala Chen and others, who will be all seen portraying some of the major roles.

