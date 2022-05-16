Simu Liu Flaunts His Bhangra Moves As He Performs On 'Jalebi Baby' With Tesher; Watch

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings star Simu Liu unleashed his desi side as he grooved to Jalebi Baby on stage at the Juno Awards in Toronto. The Marvel superhero flaunted his bhangra moves alongside the Indian origin singer Tesher (Hitesh Sharma), as they celebrated the 'Asian heritage'.

Tesher dropped a video of the event on his social media handle, stating that he's still 'shook' after his stint with Simu Liu. While Tesher was dressed in a quirky jacket and black lowers, the Shang-Chi star looked dapper in a classic black suit. The video has received immense love and adulation from fans, who called the moment 'iconic'.

Simu Liu flaunts his bhangra moves as he performs on Jalebi Baby with Tesher

Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, May 16, Tesher dropped the video of their splendid performance, post which Liu gives the singer a shoutout and says "Now that's how we celebrate Asian heritage." In the caption, he mentioned, "Me and @simuliu brought bhangra to the MCU baby!!! Shoutout to the @thejunoawards awards for letting me perform and showcase south asian culture on the biggest music stage in Canada. I'm still shook!!! also NEW MUSIC NEXT MONTH BABYYYY

Choreographed by Divya Jethwani @adaywithdivya." Take a look.

The clip has been making rounds on social media, with netizens in awe of the duo for celebrating the Asian heritage in a remarkable way on the global stage. One fan wrote," ICONIC OH MY GOD," while another mentioned, "bringing the bhangra moves to the stage with the one and only @shreyan16 was such a treat! LET'S GOOOO SOUTH ASIAN REPRESENTATION."

Tesher is well known for his fusion of Bollywood and hip-hop songs, having curated several remixes that have become chart-breaking hits. Meanwhile. Simu Liu became a global sensation after he appeared in Marvel's Shang-Chi, becoming the first Asian superhero to lead a franchise. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film also starred Awkwafina, Meng'er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Michelle Yeoh, Ben Kingsley, and Tony Leung in pivotal roles. It received a tremendously positive response from critics and audiences alike upon its 2021 release.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @TESHERRRR)