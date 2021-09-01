Simu Liu Opens Up About How Benedict Cumberbatch Gave Him A 'warm' Welcome To The MCU

Simu Liu, the popular actor from the Marvel film, Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings, recently opened up about how he was proud to be making history by being the first Asian superhero in a Marvel Studios movie. He even spoke about how Benedict Cumberbatch gave him a 'warm' welcome.

Simu Liu talks about his ‘warm’ welcome to the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Ahead of the release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings, Simu Liu recently became a part of SiriusXM's Pop Culture Spotlight with Jessica Shaw where he recalled his meeting with Benedict Cumberbatch when they attended the ComicCon in 2019, San Diego. “Four days after I was cast I was at Comic-Con but basically, we all got ushered onstage to take this group photo and I feel this hand on my shoulder. It's Benedict Cumberbatch. Doctor Strange has his arm around me”, he recalled. Stating further, he mentioned how the Doctor Strange star welcomed him and stated how happy he was for him. Simu Liu then revealed how that meeting was forever immortalised.

As Simu Liu will be making history by featuring in the first-ever Asian Superhero movie by Marvel, he earlier spoke to People and mentioned that it would be an understatement if he said that it was a dream come true. He even mentioned that he used to love watching Marvel movies when he was a kid, even before pre-MCU. Simu Liu also confessed that if there was a superhero, he wanted to watch it and that’s all he ever wanted.

Simu Liu also opened up about his first gig and how earlier his parents were worried about him pursuing his career in the entertainment industry. Recently, when the actor was asked by a fan during Marvel Studios subreddit AMA session about the one thing he could not have foreseen or prepared for since the news broke of his casting that was less obvious to fans of the franchise at large. Responding to it, he said that it was the warm and comforting feeling of Benedict Cumberbatch's hand on my shoulder at ComicCon. “Like a supportive but also sexy father”, he added.

