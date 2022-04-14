Simu Liu gained widespread popularity with the success of Marvel's Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. As the actor is doing good on the professional front, recently, Liu went down the memory lane and recalled how ten years ago, his 'life was over' after being fired from a company in Canada's Toronto.

Moreover, he also thanked his former boss at Deloitte for firing him from his accounting job as he partly owes his acting career to that humiliating termination.

Simu Liu recalls journey after being fired from accounting job

On Wednesday, the Shang Chi star took to his Instagram handle and penned a long note recounting the way in which his managing partner terminated his employment. The Marvel star re-posted a screenshot of a tweet about his previous job. The tweet read: “Soon it’ll be 12 April, the day I got laid off from Deloitte. I owe my life to being let go from a career I hated. Accounting = not for me. (sic))”

Sharing the tweet, the actor captioned the post as "Ten years ago to the day, I was lead into my managing partner’s office at Deloitte and told that they were terminating my employment effective immediately. A lady from HR and a security guard escorted me back onto the floor in front of the entire open-concept office. It was so quiet you could hear a pin drop. Nobody moved, offered a whisper of encouragement or even looked in my direction. I fought back tears of humiliation, grabbed my things, and never looked back."

He further recalled how he felt his life was over and added, "Ten years ago I thought my life was over. I had wasted countless time and money that my family had invested in me. Years of schooling, gifted programmes, trying to live up to my parents’ expectations. It all came crashing down in an instant."

Further thanking Paul Gibbon and the offices of Deloitte Toronto for taking the step so that he could be where he is today, Liu wrote, "To Paul Gibbon and the offices of Deloitte Toronto; sincerely, honestly, THANK YOU. You did for me what I never had the courage to do myself; you destroyed a life that I was building for someone else, so that I could finally begin to build a life for me."

Take a look at his post here:

For the unversed, Liu graduated from college with a degree in business administration and finally got a job at Deloitte, where he worked for eight months before he left from there in 2012. The actor became famous with the Canadian TV drama Kim's Convenience and later grabbed the Marvel superhero film.

(Image: @simuliu/Instagram)