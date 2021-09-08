Simu Liu Recalls 'Shang Chi' Stunt Scene Where His Knee 'swelled Up Like Tennis Ball'

Actor Simu Liu has become a household name after his stint in Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which recently witnessed a theatrical release in the United States and India on September 3. With this, Liu became the first Asian superhero in Destin Daniel Cretton's debut Marvel Cinematic Universe project. People have been lauding the movie for the actors' performances, storyline and its exploration and representation of Asian culture among other things.

What also stands out are the impressive action set pieces. Recently, Simu Liu took to his Instagram handle, breaking down the famous bus action sequence for his fans. Sharing a behind the scenes video from the sets, the actor mentioned how the stunt led to his 'knee swelling to the size of a tennis ball'. However, Liu's hustle is no joke as the actor went on to perfect the scene, 'going over and over again'.

Shang-Chi's Simu Liu breaks down a famous stunt scene

Taking to his Instagram account on Wednesday, September 8, the actor shared a clip of a stunt sequence in which he can be seen crawling on top of a bus like a true Marvel superhero. Sharing a lengthy note about working on the action scenes, he wrote, "Every breathtaking stunt in our movie is the result of months of previsualization, choreography, rehearsal, rigging and testing before we get to the shoot day. And as far as stunt teams went, we had the very best in the world."

Stating how it felt so straightforward in the rehearsal as opposed to actually doing it, he added that " it was a whole different ballgame once you factored in the hydraulics and the wind machines'. Liu mentioned that despite all the hurdles, he loved every second of it. "When you insist on practical effects, you pay the human price. The bumps and scrapes add up and in my case resulted in my knee swelling up to the size of a tennis ball after this day. Still, they had to drag me off that bus; I wanted to go over and over again, until it was perfect, and then some", he said.

More about the Simu Liu starrer

The MCU movie also stars Awkwafina, Meng'er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Michelle Yeoh, Ben Kingsley, and Tony Leung. The movie is being bankrolled by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. It marks the 25th film in the MCU franchise, which began its fourth phase with 2021’s Black Widow.

(IMAGE- SHANG-CHI/ INSTAGRAM)