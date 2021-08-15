Simu Liu Responds To Disney CEO's Remarks; Says 'We're Not Experiment, We're Underdog'

Recently, the star of Marvel Studios' upcoming flick Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Simu Liu has responded to Disney CEO Bob Chapek's remarks that the film's release plan is "an interesting experiment." During Disney's most recent earnings call, Bob Chapek had commented that Shang-Chi's exclusive theatrical release would be "an interesting experiment" for the company. Responding to the comment on August 14, Liu posted on his verified social media handle saying that the film which is Marvel's first Asian superhero film is "not an experiment."

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Simu Liu responds to Disney CEO Bob Chapek's remarks

Responding to the comments made by Disney's CEO Bob Chapek, Simu Liu took to his official Twitter and Instagram handle and dropped a post. He shared several pictures featuring himself and other team members. Sharing the same, he wrote, "We are not an experiment. We are the underdog; the underestimated. We are the ceiling-breakers. We are the celebration of culture and joy that will persevere after an embattled year. We are the surprise. I’m fired the f**k up to make history on September 3rd; JOIN US."

Liu's response comes in context to Chapek's recent remarks on the film. He had said Shang-Chi is "actually going to be an interesting experiment" because the film has got only a "45-day window" for the company. He added that the prospect of being able to take Marvel's title to the OTT platforms after going theatrical at 45 days will be yet another "data point to inform their actions going forward on their titles."

Simu Liu responded to the same in more direct writing as he wrote, "We are not an ‘interesting experiment" in quotation marks. He expressed that the release plan for the film is not ideal, by saying, "That title was planned on being in a much more healthy theatrical environment."

Post the opening of Free Guy this weekend, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is set to be one of the Disney films to have an exclusive theatrical release during the ongoing novel COVID-19 pandemic. Through the theatrical window being shortened to 45 days, all the other Disney's releases such as Jungle Cruise, Black Widow, and Cruella, are said to have been simultaneously released in theatres and on the online streaming platform. Disney has released two other films with Asian casts- Mulan, which is a live-action flick, and the animated flick titled Raya and the Last Dragon.

