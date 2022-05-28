Simu Liu Reveals Defying Marvel's Confidential Casting Protocol: 'Not A Great Secrets Guy'

While Marvel is known for keeping the secrecy of their projects intact till the very last moment, Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu says he defied the studio's protocol when they signed him. While Marvel President Kevin Feige revealed that Liu was to headline the Marvel Cinematic Universe flick at a Comic-Con panel in 2019, the actor shared he had spilt the beans to his best friend days before the official announcement.

In a conversation with Variety, Simu Liu stated that he's not a 'great secrets guy' and his association with Marvel was 'too big' of a news for him to keep under wraps. With his stint in Shang Chi, Simu became the first Asian to enjoy a solo Marvel outing.

Simu Liu reveals he defied Marvel's confidential casting process

Talking about his inability to keep secrets, the actor mentioned, "I’m not a great secrets guy, when it comes to this stuff. [Kevin] was like, ‘We’re gonna fly you to Comic Con in San Diego in four days, just keep your mouth shut until then. We want to be able to surprise the whole world when we announce you at Comic Con, like, don’t ruin the moment.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, yeah, sure.'"

Simu Liu continued, "He was like, ‘No seriously, don’t tell your parents, don’t tell your friends. Don’t tell anyone.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah.’ And then I immediately called my best friend. It’s too big of news to keep with you."

For the uninitiated, Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings traces the story of the eponymous hero and his sister's search for a mythical village, drawn by their father, who's the leader of the Ten Rings' secret organisation. Released in 2021, the film also starred Awkwafina, Meng'er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, and Michelle Yeoh among others.

Meanwhile, he will now be seen alongside Margot Robbie in the live-action adaptation of the popular Barbie franchise. Directed by Greta Gerwig, the film also stars Ryan Gosling as Ken. The makers announced that the film would hit the big screens on July 21, 2023.