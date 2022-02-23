Simu Liu Reveals How Tom Holland Reacted After Watching His Marvel Debut 'Shang-Chi'

Actor Simu Liu rose to popularity following his portrayal of the first Asian Marvel superhero Shang-Chi in the Marvel Studios film Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings. The actor won hearts with his ace acting skills and action sequences in the film. While the 2021 film came out to be a huge success, Simu Liu recently revealed how Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland reacted after watching the movie.

MCU's Spider-Man, Tom Holland, has always been a fan of Marvel Studios films. The actor has expressed his love for the movies despite being associated with them directly. After watching Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings, Tom Holland directly reached out to Simu Liu to praise him for his performance. As per ScreenRant, recently, Simu Liu revealed Tom Holland sent him a voice mail at the Havdalah & BBYO Honors ceremony. The actor played the voicemail on the mic that had Tom Holland excitedly saying, "Dude, I just watched Shang-Chi bro, that film is so f***ing awesome." The audience was seemingly delighted to learn about Holland's reaction.

More about Shang-Chi star

Simu Liu's biggest breakthrough came with Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings. The film marked the first Marvel Studios counting with an Asian superhero. The film was praised by the audience and critics across the world. Ahead of the film, Simu Liu was a stuntman and was featured in several music videos, movies and shows.

The actor recently revealed how badly he wanted the part in the film, which is why he even exaggerated about his martial arts skills during the audition. During a session held by Variety, the actor revealed, "When I got the part, they asked me about my martial arts background and experience, which of course I exaggerated because I wanted the job really badly." He further mentioned he is more of a dancer than a martial artist. "I had done some work as an on-again, off-again stuntman, but if we’re honest, I think I was more of a dancer than I ever was a martial artist," the actor said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Simu Liu is all set to star in the film adaptation of Barbie. The film also stars Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie, who will play Ken and the titular role respectively. The actor also has Arthur The King, One True Loves and hello Stranger in his kitty.

Image: AP