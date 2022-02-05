Simu Liu Says He 'exaggerated' About His Martial Arts Skills To Land Role In 'Shang-Chi'

Simu Liu rose to popularity for his portrayal of superhero Shang-Chi in MCU's movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Prior to his leading role in the superhero movie, Liu was a stuntman and appeared in several movies and music videos. The actor recently revealed that he had exaggerated his martial arts skills so that he could land the role of Shang-Chi.

Simu Liu 'exaggerated' about his martial arts background

Simu Liu became the first Asian superhero in Marvel Cinematic Universe and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was praised by critics for the representation of Asian culture. During Variety’s Actors on Actors sessions, Simu revealed that even though he has worked as a stuntman he has exaggerated about his martial arts background to the makers. He said, "When I got the part, they asked me about my martial arts background and experience, which of course I exaggerated because I wanted the job really badly. I had done some work as an on-again, off-again stuntman, but if we’re honest, I think I was more of a dancer than I ever was a martial artist."

Liu also shared that he was very uncertain about the movie and its representation of Asian culture until director Destin Creyton came onboard. He said, "When I learned that [Destin] was going to direct Shang-Chi, the feeling that I had was a relief. Whenever a project is announced with an Asian cast, the feeling that you get at first is not necessarily elation or joy. It’s nervousness. Are they going to get this right, or is it going to be the other thing?"

More about Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Marvel Cinematic Universe's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings had an amazing run at the box office and has reportedly grossed $432 million worldwide, making it the ninth-highest-grossing film of 2021. The film received positive reviews from critics, who praised the choreography of the action sequences, exploration and representation of Asian culture, and the performances from the cast. In the film, Shang-Chi is forced to confront his past when his father Wenwu ( Tony Leung), the leader of the Ten Rings organization, draws Shang-Chi and his sister Xialing ( Meng'er Zhang) into a search for a mythical village. A sequel for the movie is currently in development, with Cretton set to return as writer and director.

Image: Instagram/@shangchi/@simuliu