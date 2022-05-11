Simu Liu Secures Fan Favourite STARmeter Award From IMDb; Recalls 1st Entry For 'Nikita'

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings actor Simu Liu received IMDb's Fan Favorite STARmeter Award. The award is given to several celebrities around the year as their popularity is recorded through IMDbPro rankings chart, tracking the users' search of the actors on the platform. The Canadian actor had a breakthrough after he appeared in Marvel's Shang-Chi becoming the first Asian superhero to lead a franchise.

He will also reportedly reprise his role for Shang-Chi 2. After receiving the award, the actor took to his social media to share the jovial news and harkened back to the time when he received his first IMDb credit for a role in The CW's Nikita also starring Shane West.

Simu Liu receives IMDb's Fan Favorite STARmeter Award

Taking to his Instagram, the 33-year-old actor shared pictures with the shining trophy from IMDb. Currently filming Barbie with Margot Robbie, he is stationed in London from where he sent a video message extending gratitude to fans and recalling his minor role in Nikita. Funnily, the actor also recalled the 'humbling' time when he thought his STARmeter was briefly higher than Leonardo DiCaprio.

Sharing the news, he wrote, ''Oh man. Remember when I was announced at Comic-Con back in 2019? My STARmeter was very VERY briefly higher than Leonardo DiCaprio’s, and for one infinitesimally small moment, I thought ‘holy crap, I’m more famous than Leo!!’''

He added. ''This turned out to be very much untrue, but nevertheless, I have indeed travelled a long way from my very first IMDb credit back in 2012 (HK Desk Cop#1 for the CW show Nikita), and I look forward to the journey ahead. Thank you to @IMDb, to Leo for always keeping me humble, and of COURSE to the best fans in the world. This is a huge honour!!''

The official social media handle of IMDb shared the video of Liu accepting the award as he recalled working with Shane West which earned him his entry on the platform. The actor stated that he is grateful for the award describing it as an honour. He also recalled being nervous and 'shaking' for a scene with Shane West as he revealed that he grew up watching the actor's popular film A Walk To Remember.

Image: Instagram/@simuliu