Singer Olivia Rodrigo Blasts US Abortion Ruling; Fears For Life Of 'many Women And Girls'

Olivia Rodrigo has joined the trail of celebrities and global personalities who've spoken up against the US Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade, which has taken away the fundamental right to abortion. During her performance at UK's Glastonbury Festival, the Drivers License crooner along with her guest star Lily Allen called out the Supreme Court Justices who voted to strike down the 1973 ruling.

According to The Guardian reports, Olivia told the crowd she was 'devastated and terrified' about the state of affairs, adding that so many females 'are going to die' because of the ruling. She performed Lily Allen's F–k You with the artiste herself in her debut appearance at the Glastonbury Festival.

Olivia Rodrigo condemns US abortion ruling, says many females 'are going to die'

The 19-year-old said, "So many women and so many girls are going to die because of this," and added, "I wanted to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who have shown us that at the end of the day, they truly don't give a s--- about freedom."

Calling out the lawmakers, the singer continued, "The song is for the justices: Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh. We hate you! We hate you." Take a look at the clip.

The singer further went on to croon F–k You alongside Lily Allen. Heaping praise on Lily, Olivia mentioned, "This is actually my first Glastonbury and I'm sharing this stage with Lily, this is the biggest dream come true ever...But I'm also equally as heartbroken about what happened in America yesterday."

Olivia has joined notable personalities like Michelle Obama, Priyanka Chopra, Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Tiffany Haddish, Rita Moreno, and Hailey Bieber in their condemnation of the ruling. According to People, states like Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri and South Dakota have already banned abortion, with protests erupting across the country.

The court in its statement said, "The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled, and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives."

