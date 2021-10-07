'Single All The Way': Netflix Uncovers Glimpses Of First Gay Holiday Rom-com

As Netflix has been announcing numerous upcoming projects for this year, it recently gave a sneak peek at the upcoming movie, Single All the Way ​​​​​​through social media.

The movie will feature prolific actors namely Michael Urie, Philemon Chambers, Kathy Najimy, Jennifer Coolidge, Dan Finnerty and more.

Netflix reveals Single All the Way first looks

Taking to Instagram, Netflix recently shared a series of pictures from its upcoming first gay rom-com, Single All The Way, in which it depicted the first looks of the entire cast of the film. Netflix further revealed the plotline of the film in the caption that read, “Peter (@michaelurielikesit) convinces his best friend Nick (@philemonchambers) to pretend to be his boyfriend for the holidays in order to get his family (@kathynajimy & @theofficialjencoolidge) off his back. But when his mom sets him up on a blind date with her handsome trainer (@ten_minutes_younger), the plan goes awry.” (sic) It was further revealed that the new holiday movie will hit the Netflix screens on 2 December 2021.

Single All the Way cast

Directed by Michael Mayer, the movie will showcase Michael Urie as Peter, Philemon Chambers as Nick, Kathy Najimy as Carole, Jennifer Coolidge as Aunt Sandy, Luke Macfarlane as James, Barry Bostwick as Harold, Jennifer Robertson as Lisa and others.

Apart from this, Netflix will be showcasing many other movies this year such as Night Teeth, Hypnotic, Diana: The Musical, Love Hard and many more. Check out the list below.

Netflix: Here's the full list for the rest of 2021

October

The Guilty: in select theatres September 24, on Netflix on October 1

Diana: The Musical: on Netflix on October 1

There’s Someone Inside Your House: on Netflix on October 6

Found: on Netflix on October 20

Night Teeth: on Netflix on October 20

Stuck Together: on Netflix on October 20

Army of Thieves: on Netflix on October 29

Hypnotic: on Netflix this October

Fever Dream: in select theatres and on Netflix this October

November

The Harder They Fall: in select theatres Oct. 22, on Netflix on November 3

Love Hard: on Netflix on November 5

Passing: in select theatres Oct. 27, on Netflix on November 10

Red Notice: on Netflix on November 12

tick, tick … BOOM!: in select theatres November 12, on Netflix on November 19

Bruised: in select theatres November 17, on Netflix on November 24

Robin Robin: on Netflix on November 24

14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible: on Netflix on November 29

7 Prisoners: in select theatres, on Netflix this November

A Boy Called Christmas: on Netflix this November

A Castle for Christmas: on Netflix this November... Click here to see the full list.

