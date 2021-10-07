'Single All The Way': Netflix Uncovers Glimpses Of First Gay Holiday Rom-com

Quick links:
Image: Instagram/@netflixfilm
As Netflix has been announcing numerous upcoming projects for this year, it recently gave a sneak peek at the upcoming movie, Single All the Way through social media.
The movie will feature prolific actors namely Michael Urie, Philemon Chambers, Kathy Najimy, Jennifer Coolidge, Dan Finnerty and more.
Taking to Instagram, Netflix recently shared a series of pictures from its upcoming first gay rom-com, Single All The Way, in which it depicted the first looks of the entire cast of the film. Netflix further revealed the plotline of the film in the caption that read, “Peter (@michaelurielikesit) convinces his best friend Nick (@philemonchambers) to pretend to be his boyfriend for the holidays in order to get his family (@kathynajimy & @theofficialjencoolidge) off his back. But when his mom sets him up on a blind date with her handsome trainer (@ten_minutes_younger), the plan goes awry.” (sic) It was further revealed that the new holiday movie will hit the Netflix screens on 2 December 2021.
Directed by Michael Mayer, the movie will showcase Michael Urie as Peter, Philemon Chambers as Nick, Kathy Najimy as Carole, Jennifer Coolidge as Aunt Sandy, Luke Macfarlane as James, Barry Bostwick as Harold, Jennifer Robertson as Lisa and others.
Apart from this, Netflix will be showcasing many other movies this year such as Night Teeth, Hypnotic, Diana: The Musical, Love Hard and many more. Check out the list below.
October
November
