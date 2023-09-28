Last Updated:

Sir Michael Gambon Dies: Harry Potter To The King's Speech, Actor's Most Prominent Films

Sir Michael Gambon, best known for his role as Professor Albus Dumbledore, passed away at 82. Here's taking a look at the actor's well-known films.

Sir Michael Gambon, best known for essaying the role of Professor Albus Dumbledore across the vastly loved Harry Potter franchise, has passed away at 82. 

Sir Michael Gambon starred in six of the eight Harry Potter films, making his first appearance in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, holding the role right through Deathly Hallows Part II. 

Michael Gambon essayed the role of Carl Bugenhagen in the 2006 installment of The Omen. Bugenhagen was an exorcist and an archaeologist, seminal to the age-old plot. 

Denzel Washington led The Book of Eli featured Gambon in the role of George. The film centred around a man who wandered North America for 30 years to safe keep a book with the secrets of mankind.

Sir Michael Gambon held his own as King George V in Colin Firth's The King's Speech. The role was not a meaty one but Gambon infused it with enough influence to hold his own against the strong leads. 

Both Paddington (2014) and Paddington 2 (2017) saw Sir Michael Gambon voice the character of Uncle Pastuzo. 

Sir Michael Gambon also essayed the role of Lord Salisbury in Victoria and Abdul (2017). The film starred Judi Dench as Queen Victoria and Ali Fazal as her trusted server Abdul Karim. 

One of his last roles onscreen, Sir Michael Gambon played British theatrical impresario Bernard Delfont in the 2019 film Judy. Judy was a biographical drama based on the life of actress Judy Garland. 

