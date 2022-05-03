Sisters Gigi And Bella Hadid Level Up Their Fashion Game In Latex Outfits At Met Gala 2022

As the highly-awaited star-studded evening Met Gala 2022 has begun in full swing with several celebrities from various industries gracing the red carpet, the audience received a stunning glimpse of the iconic sister duo, Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid as they both arrived sporting quirky outfits.

This year's Met Gala theme is 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion', the second instalment of the institution's two-part homage to the history of American fashion. The first exhibition opened in September 2021 celebrating some of the greatest American designers — including Ralph Lauren, Donna Karan, and Calvin Klein. Vanessa Friedman has reported that the theme for this year will be "Gilded Glamour."

Bella and Gigi Hadid leave fans stunned with their fashionable outfits

As the Hadid sisters made it to the Met Gala 2022, it depicted how Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid made heads turn with their scintillating outfits on the red carpet. While Bella stunned in a black leather bodycon dress with a side slit and black floral stockings, Gigi Hadid opted for a red latex oversized jacket with a matching corset and pointed boots. Here's how the sister duo arrived at the Met Gala 2022 red carpet event.

Supermodel Bella Hadid, in an interaction, candidly spoke about what it feels like to live under the shadow of her elder sister Gigi Hadid. The latter was the first one to make her debut in the modelling world, Bella made her entrance after Gigi. During her chat with Vogue, Bella revealed that it wasn't easy to find a strong footing in the industry as she came across numerous perceptions and judgements while moving forward in her career. “I was the uglier sister. I was the brunette. I wasn’t as cool as Gigi, not as outgoing. That’s really what people said about me. And unfortunately, when you get told things so many times, you do just believe it," she said.

Image: Instagram/@metgalaofficial