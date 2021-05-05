'Skirts Ahoy!' Cast: Know All About The Actors And Their Characters In The 1952 Film

Skirts Ahoy! is a 1952 American musical film directed by Sidney Lanfield. The movie stars Esther Williams, Joan Evans and Viviane Blaine in prominent roles. The movie also marked the debut of Billy Eckstine, an American jazz and pop singer. The film follows the story of several women who join the WAVES. Women Accepted into Voluntary Emergency Service, better known as WAVES was the women's branch of the United States Naval Reserve during World War II. It started under the then President of the United States, Franklin D. Roosevelt. Let's take a look at the cast of Skirts Ahoy!

A look at Skirts Ahoy! cast

Esther Williams

Esther Williams played the role of Whitney Young in the film. She was an established actor and also a competitive swimmer with several medals won during her teens. She is popularly known for her role in Aquamusicals featuring elaborate underwater synchronised swimming and diving performances.

Joan Evans

Joan Evans played the role of Mary Kate Yarbrough. Joan is known for her role in the 1942 film Roseanna McCoy. She has also appeared in several TV shows like General Electric Theatre, Climax!, Laramie to name a few. She retired from acting in 1961 and went on to become an educator in the 1970s.

Viviane Blaine

Viviane Blaine portrayed the role of Una Yancy in the movie. She is known for her role in the musical and its subsequent film version Guys and Dolls alongside Marlon Brando and Frank Sinatra. She made a guest appearance on shows like Fantasy Island, Murder, She Wrote and The Love Boat.

Barry Sullivan

Barry Sullivan appeared as Lt. Commander Paul Elcott. In his career spanning over 50 years, he has appeared in more than 100 films. He is noted for his work in the film The Bad and the Beautiful. He has appeared in films like Getting Gertie's Garter, No Questions Asked, Loophole to name a few.

Keefe Brasselle

Keefe Brasselle appeared as Dick Halson in Skirts Ahoy! Apart from being an actor, Keefe was also a producer and an author. He was still serving in the U.S. Navy when he first began acting in films. He is known for the movies Never Fear, The Eddie Cantor Story, A Place in the Sun, among others.

Debbie Reynolds

Debbie Reynolds made a guest appearance in the movie alongside Bobby Van. The duo performed the song Oh Boy Jingo. Star Wars fame actor Carrie Fisher is Debbie Reynolds's daughter. Debbie is known for her roles in films like The Singing Nun, Mother, In & Out, Charlotte's Web to name a few. She passed away just one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher.

(Image: A Still from Skirts Ahoy! trailer)