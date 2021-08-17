'Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins' Is Set For A Digital Release: Check Dates, Platform & More

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins is the recently released American superhero movie directed by Robert Schwentke. As the audience witnessed a theatrical release of the movie, it is gearing up to begin streaming on digital platforms as well. Paramount Pictures recently made an announcement about how people can watch the film through other mediums if they could not catch it in the theatres.

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins Blu-Ray Release

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins Blu-Ray will be released in 1080p high definition with Dolby Atmos. It will also include access to a digital copy of the movie along with bonus content. Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins’ 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD will be released on October 19 along with a bonus material consisting of a short film exclusive to home entertainment about Snake Eyes’ legendary sword, Morning Light. It will also include some special features from the world of Snake Eyes and the Arashikage clan along with BTS glimpses of the making of the film.

Paramount Pictures will also release a collectible Steelbook combo featuring G.I. Joe: Retaliation, G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, and Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins on digital, 4K Ultra HD or Blu-ray. According to the reports by Collider, Here’s the bonus content that will be offered under 4KUltra HD-

Morning Light: A Weapon with Stories to Tell - Discover the secrets of Snake Eyes' legendary sword, Morning Light, in this all-new short film

Deleted Scenes – What you didn’t see in theaters

Enter SNAKE EYES - Find out what it took to bring the iconic hero’s origin story to life

A Deadly Ensemble - Meet fan-favorite heroes, villains, and new characters in the G.I. JOE franchise

Arashikage - Dive into the elite ninja warrior world of the Arashikage clan

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins cast

The Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins cast members include actors namely Henry Golding as Snake Eyes, Andrew Koji as Thomas "Tommy" Arashikage/Storm Shadow, Samara Weaving as Scarlett, Úrsula Corberó as Baroness, Iko Uwais as Hard Master, Takehiro Hira as Kenta, Haruka Abe as Akiko, Eri Ishida as Sen, Mojo Rawley as Bruiser Streetfighter, Samuel Finzi as Mr Augustine, Peter Mensah as Blind Master and more. Backed by Brian Goldner, Erik Howsam and Lorenzo di Bonaventura, the movie was originally released on 23 July 2021 and received average reviews from the audience.

